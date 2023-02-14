RED BULL CONTINUA A PUNTARE SU TWITCHWWE 2K23 Roster RevealNuovo trailer di WILD HEARTSHASBRO PRESENTA LE NUOVE ACTION FIGURES DI ANT-MANSALUMIFICI GRANTERRE COLLABORA CON SHOPFULLY Crime Boss Rockay City - nuovo trailerSan Valentino 2023 - idee regalo firmate MicrosoftEurovision : Marco Mengoni non canterà Due vite?EA SPORT FIFA 23 svela la squadra Future Stars 2Sicurezza e sorveglianza audio: perché utilizzare una microspia?Ultime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | Exhibition on Dehua porcelain spurs ceramics craze in Malaysia

Xinhua Silk
BEIJING, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 An Exhibition featuring Dehua ceramics was held on Saturday at Sunway Pyramid Shopping Center in Selangor, Malaysia, which attracted many Malaysian people to explore the unique charm of Dehua porcelain products. About 35 Dehua-based ceramic enterprises jointly exhibited high-quality white porcelain products including master art porcelain, household daily-use porcelain, and export craft porcelain at the Exhibition, demonstrating the rich cultural heritage and exquisite skills of Dehua ceramics in an all-round way.  Dehua porcelain is a type of white Chinese ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Exhibition on Dehua porcelain spurs ceramics craze in Malaysia

