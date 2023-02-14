RED BULL CONTINUA A PUNTARE SU TWITCHWWE 2K23 Roster RevealNuovo trailer di WILD HEARTSHASBRO PRESENTA LE NUOVE ACTION FIGURES DI ANT-MANSALUMIFICI GRANTERRE COLLABORA CON SHOPFULLY Crime Boss Rockay City - nuovo trailerSan Valentino 2023 - idee regalo firmate MicrosoftEurovision : Marco Mengoni non canterà Due vite?EA SPORT FIFA 23 svela la squadra Future Stars 2Sicurezza e sorveglianza audio: perché utilizzare una microspia?Ultime Blog

UPDATE -- Clover Launches COVID-19 Booster Vaccine in the People' s Republic of China

As part of China's second Booster campaign, Clover's premium, broadly protective protein-based Vaccine is now available in Zhejiang province with additional provinces and municipalities to follow in Q1 2023

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover; HKEX: 02197), a global commercial-stage biotechnology company committed to unleashing the power of innovative Vaccines to save lives and improve health around the world, today announced that the launch of its COVID-19 Vaccine, a recombinant SARS-CoV-2 subunit Vaccine, in the People's Republic of China has begun with the first doses delivered and ...
Clover Biopharmaceuticals: Albert LiaoExecutive Director, Corporate Communications media@cloverbiopharma.

Clover's COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use

As part of China's second booster campaign, Clover's premium, broadly protective protein-based vaccine is now available in Zhejiang province with additional provinces and municipalities to follow in ...
