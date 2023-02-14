The Plane 2023 | brivido spy in alta quota

, l'action movie con Gerard Butler, avrà un sequel (ambientato su una nave) con protagonista il personaggio di Louis ...Stavolta non ci sarà Gerard Butler, ma alla regia tornerà Jean - François Richet e Mike Colter riprenderà il ruolo di Louis Gaspare ...

The Plane: Mike Colter sarà il protagonista del sequel ambientato su ... Movieplayer

The Plane: Mike Colter tornerà nel sequel intitolato "Ship" BadTaste.it TV

The Plane: Mike Colter tornerà nel sequel, Ship ScreenWEEK - Cinema e Serie TV

The Plane – La recensione i400Calci

The Plane, prima clip italiana dall’action film con Gerald Butler e Mike Colter Sky Tg24

