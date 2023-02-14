The Last Of Us, Bella Ramsey a chi critica le storie gay: "Abituatevi" (Di martedì 14 febbraio 2023) Bella Ramsey, interprete di Ellie, ha dichiarato in una nuova intervista che chi critica le scene con coppie gay in The Last Of Us dovrebbe abituarsi alla loro presenza. Bella Ramsey ha voluto rispondere alle critiche rivolte alla serie The Last Of Us legate alla pesenza di storie con al centro coppie omosessuali. L'interprete di Ellie nel progetto targato HBO ha infatti invitato chi non ha apprezzato quanto proposto "ad aibituarsi". Tra le pagine della rivista GQ, Bella Ramsey ha svelato di aver fatto visita agli autori che sono al lavoro sulla seconda stagione di The Last of Us e ha assicurato che gli episodi continueranno a seguire la storia dei videogiochi. I fan si possono quindi attendere ...Leggi su movieplayer
The Last of Us - tutte le differenze tra videogioco e serie tv
Dove vedere film Magic Mike -The Last Dance - streaming gratis Netflix o Sky?
The Last of Us - su cosa scrive Sam?
Magic Mike - The Last Dance guida il box office Usa del Super Bowl - ma gli incassi si fermano a 8 milioni
The Last of Us 1×05 : le reazioni dei fan all’amicizia tra Sam ed Ellie
The Last of Us - anticipazioni del sesto episodio della serie tv
The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey: "Ho indossato un chest binder per il 90% delle riprese"Se ben vi ricordate, in un'intervista con il New York Times dello scorso gennaio la star di The Last of Us Bella Ramsey ha parlato della sua identità di genere , dichiarandosi non binaria. Recentemente, la giovane attrice è tornata sull'argomento , rivelando di aver indossato per parecchio ...
Accenture Acquires Morphus, Brazil - Based Cybersecurity Company...our global Security practice and will enable us to help our clients embed security by design and enhance the offerings we provide across a wide variety of industries in Latin America." Last year, ...
The Last of Us, perché la serie aiuta a comprendere più facilmente il dramma di Joel Multiplayer.it
Perché “The Last of Us” è la serie tv del momento Fumettologica
The Last of Us e l'omosessualità: 'abituatevi', dice Bella Ramsey agli utenti omofobi Everyeye Videogiochi
The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey ha un messaggio per gli hater: «è colpa vostra» Spaziogames.it
Incassi USA: Magic Mike - The Last Dance vince un weekend del Super Bowl decisamente moscio BadTaste.it TV
Pacific Division's best clash as Suns meet KingsThe Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant era has opened at a more deliberate pace, with the star forward serving as more of a celebrity and spectator than basketball player so far.
Super Bowl Ratings: 2023 Game Scores 113 Million Viewers, Up 1% From Last YearFox’s telecast of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night brought in 113 million viewers, according to Nielsen. That means that the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles reached a 1% larger ...
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last