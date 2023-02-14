Voxel Madness: nasce in The Sandbox il distretto del gamingFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - ANNUNCIATO IL GÖWEIL PACKOverwatch 2: Innamorati con l'evento Ultra ValentinoRED BULL CONTINUA A PUNTARE SU TWITCHWWE 2K23 Roster RevealNuovo trailer di WILD HEARTSHASBRO PRESENTA LE NUOVE ACTION FIGURES DI ANT-MANSALUMIFICI GRANTERRE COLLABORA CON SHOPFULLY Crime Boss Rockay City - nuovo trailerSan Valentino 2023 - idee regalo firmate MicrosoftUltime Blog

The Last Dance: arriva su DMAX la serie su Michael Jordan (Di martedì 14 febbraio 2023) The Last Dance La lunga carriera di Michael Jordan ’si riavvolge’ attaverso una serie tv. Domani, in seconda serata su DMAX, prenderà infatti il via The Last Dance, docu-fiction interamente dedicata alla vita dell’ex cestista e giocatore di baseball statunitense, che compirà 60 anni il prossimo venerdì 17 febbraio. Un appuntamento, già distribuito da Netflix,  che andrà in onda ogni mercoledì alle 23.15 con un doppio episodio. La narrazione si concentrerà in particolar modo sulla stagione 1997-1998, periodo in cui i Chicago Bulls, a Chicago (Illinois), erano riusciti a portare nel loro palmares già cinque titoli, nei sette anni precedenti, e puntavano al loro sesto anello. Un’impresa, a tratti impossibile, portata avanti grazie al numero ...
