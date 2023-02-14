The Last Dance: arriva su DMAX la serie su Michael Jordan (Di martedì 14 febbraio 2023) The Last Dance La lunga carriera di Michael Jordan ’si riavvolge’ attaverso una serie tv. Domani, in seconda serata su DMAX, prenderà infatti il via The Last Dance, docu-fiction interamente dedicata alla vita dell’ex cestista e giocatore di baseball statunitense, che compirà 60 anni il prossimo venerdì 17 febbraio. Un appuntamento, già distribuito da Netflix, che andrà in onda ogni mercoledì alle 23.15 con un doppio episodio. La narrazione si concentrerà in particolar modo sulla stagione 1997-1998, periodo in cui i Chicago Bulls, a Chicago (Illinois), erano riusciti a portare nel loro palmares già cinque titoli, nei sette anni precedenti, e puntavano al loro sesto anello. Un’impresa, a tratti impossibile, portata avanti grazie al numero ...Leggi su davidemaggio
Bella Ramsey parla della prima coppia gay in The Last Of Us : “Non mi fa paura”
The Last Dance - la serie cult dedicata a Michael Jordan - arriva su DMAX!
The Last Kingdom - il 14 aprile arriva il film sequel della serie tv
Raw 13.02.2023 The last act for the brand
The Last Of Us - Bella Ramsey a chi critica le storie gay : "Abituatevi"
The Last of Us - tutte le differenze tra videogioco e serie tv
Naughty Dog potrebbe avere non uno, ma più giochi multiplayer in sviluppoDopo il successo del secondo capitolo di The Last of Us (lo trovate a prezzo scontato su Amazon ) il team di sviluppo americano sembra pronto a tornare su PS5 con tanti nuovi titoli. Vero anche ...
The Upshaws 3: il cast della serie Netflix... noto per aver recitato in film come ' Resident Evil: Apocalypse ', ' Una notte da leoni ', ' Cinquanta sbavature di nero ', ' Jumping the broom - Amore e altri guai ' e ' The last balck man in San ...
The Last of Us, perché la serie aiuta a comprendere più facilmente il dramma di Joel Multiplayer.it
Perché “The Last of Us” è la serie tv del momento Fumettologica
The Last of Us – Episodio 5, la recensione di Roberto Recchioni ScreenWEEK - Cinema e Serie TV
The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey risponde ai commenti omofobi sulla serie WIRED Italia
«Abituatevi alle storie gay», Bella Ramsey risponde alle critiche su The Last of Us Best Movie
‘Love Trip: Paris’ Is a Perfectly Chaotic Valentine’s TreatThe new Freeform series puts a spin on dusty dating shows, throwing four American women into the most romantic city in the world to go through suitors like clearance CVS candy.
Pacific Island leaders announce US President Joe Biden will visit the regionFive Micronesian countries declare that President Joe Biden will visit the Pacific for a leaders' meeting later this year, in another sign the US remains intent on ramping up high level diplomatic ...
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last