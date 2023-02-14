Taurus raises USD 65 million to further develop its digital asset platform and fuel international expansion (Di martedì 14 febbraio 2023) GENEVA, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Taurus SA ("Taurus"), the leading digital asset infrastructure provider for financial institutions in Europe, is pleased to announce a USD 65 million Series B capital raise from strategic investors. Taurus' Series B round is led by Credit Suisse and includes participation from new institutional investors such as Deutsche Bank, Pictet Group, Cedar Mundi Ventures, as well as from Series A investors, Arab Bank Switzerland and Investis, a stock-listed real-estate group. Taurus co-founders, Lamine Brahimi, Sébastien Dessimoz, Oren-Olivier Puder and Dr. Jean-Philippe Aumasson, remain the largest shareholders of Taurus and at the helm of the Company. The transaction was approved by the Swiss regulator, FINMA. The funds ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Swiss financial industry has successfully traded and settled tokenized investment products... allows for streamlined processes, reduces complexity, raises security, and eliminates counterparty ... were carried out under the leadership of Taurus, whose technology was used to issue and manage the ...
Taurus raises USD 65 million to further develop its digital asset platform and fuel international expansion
Taurus SA ("Taurus"), the leading digital asset infrastructure provider for financial institutions in Europe, is pleased to announce a USD 65 million Series B capital raise from
Horoscope for Friday, 2/10/23 by Christopher Renstrom(March 20 - April 19): Mercury conjunct Pluto at the top of your solar horoscope raises your sights and expectations ... Your ideal date is Taurus because you two share the strongest compatibility.
