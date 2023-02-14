Journey To The Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition è ...Il 4° anniversario di Apex Legends segna una nuova era per il Battle ...Guarda il trailer di San Valentino di Park BeyondVoxel Madness: nasce in The Sandbox il distretto del gamingFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - ANNUNCIATO IL GÖWEIL PACKOverwatch 2: Innamorati con l'evento Ultra ValentinoRED BULL CONTINUA A PUNTARE SU TWITCHWWE 2K23 Roster RevealNuovo trailer di WILD HEARTSHASBRO PRESENTA LE NUOVE ACTION FIGURES DI ANT-MANUltime Blog

Schneider Electric hosts EcoXpert Power Event

Schneider Electric
Schneider Electric hosts EcoXpert Power Event (Di martedì 14 febbraio 2023) RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced another successful edition of the EcoXpert Power Event which took place at The Hive in Paris in January. This annual Event brought together Schneider Electric's partners, customers and colleagues from across Europe. The conference featured a packed programme covering sustainability, efficiency and innovation. Day one highlights The focus of the first day of the conference was 'Climate and Sustainability Challenges for All' and 'Business Opportunities for You'. Day one of the conference kicked off with a keynote speech on 'Partnering for Sustainability' and how we enter the new energy ...
