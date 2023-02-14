Quantinuum Names Rajeeb (Raj) Hazra Chief Executive Officer

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 14 febbraio 2023) TOKYO, CAMBRIDGE, England, and BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/today announced that(Raj)has been appointed to the role of(CEO) of, effective immediately. In stepping down, currentCEO Ilyas Khan will remain a leader in the company. He remains a member of the board of directors and will now become Vice Chairman. In addition, he will remain a full-time seniorof the company and drive product development and innovation as's firstProduct– a role that Khan is deeply passionate about.has more than three decades of experience in ...