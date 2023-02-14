Quantinuum Names Rajeeb (Raj) Hazra Chief Executive Officer (Di martedì 14 febbraio 2023) TOKYO, CAMBRIDGE, England, and BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Quantinuum today announced that Rajeeb (Raj) Hazra has been appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quantinuum, effective immediately. In stepping down, current Quantinuum CEO Ilyas Khan will remain a leader in the company. He remains a member of the board of directors and will now become Vice Chairman. In addition, he will remain a full-time senior Executive of the company and drive product development and innovation as Quantinuum's first Chief Product Officer – a role that Khan is deeply passionate about. Hazra has more than three decades of experience in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Quantinuum today announced that Rajeeb (Raj) Hazra has been appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quantinuum, effective immediately. In stepping down, current Quantinuum CEO Ilyas Khan will remain a leader in the company. He remains a member of the board of directors and will now become Vice Chairman. In addition, he will remain a full-time senior Executive of the company and drive product development and innovation as Quantinuum's first Chief Product Officer – a role that Khan is deeply passionate about. Hazra has more than three decades of experience in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Spettacoli a Roma: “Le Beatrici” in scena al Teatro Petrolini The Parallel Vision
sito ufficiale – ANIMA MUNDI 2022 21st EDITION Opera della Primaziale Pisana
Sono questi i titoli migliori legati alla computazione quantistica da tenere d'occhio IG
Sistema K2 di Keope: outdoor in continuum con l’indoor Il Giornale dell'Architettura
Il ruolo degli antileucotrieni nel trattamento dell'asma Sanità Informazione
Quantinuum Names Rajeeb (Raj) Hazra Chief Executive OfficerQuantinuum further strengthens its management and leadership team as it extends its global leadership position. Hazra will help Quantinuum, the largest standalone integrated quantum computing company ...
Quantinuum NamesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Quantinuum Names