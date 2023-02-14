SALUMIFICI GRANTERRE COLLABORA CON SHOPFULLY Crime Boss Rockay City - nuovo trailerSan Valentino 2023 - idee regalo firmate MicrosoftEurovision : Marco Mengoni non canterà Due vite?EA SPORT FIFA 23 svela la squadra Future Stars 2Sicurezza e sorveglianza audio: perché utilizzare una microspia?Apex Legends: Pass Battaglia Baraonda Trailer + Patch NotesPGA Tour 2K23 – Finau FreshXiaomi - i 10 migliori regali di San ValentinoHeartstone: torna a Naxxramas il 14 febbraioUltime Blog

Polyplastics Introduces New DURANEX R PBT 201EB Resin for Millimeter Wave Radar for Automotive Applications

Polyplastics Introduces
Polyplastics Introduces New DURANEX (R) PBT 201EB Resin for Millimeter Wave Radar for Automotive Applications
TOKYO, Feb. 14, 2023

 The Polyplastics Group has announced the launch of a new electrically conductive grade of DURANEX (R) polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) for Millimeter Wave Radar Applications for the Automotive industry. DURANEX (R) PBT 201EB provides the benefit of electromagnetic Wave shielding as an added effect of electrical conductivity. As a result, the material contributes to reduced assembly work and cost cut. Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202302062705/ prw PI2fl hyyK2XS5.jpeg In today's advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), Millimeter Wave Radar is a type of sensor that measures the distance, speed, and angle ...
