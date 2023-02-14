Polyplastics Introduces New DURANEX (R) PBT 201EB Resin for Millimeter Wave Radar for Automotive Applications (Di martedì 14 febbraio 2023) TOKYO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Polyplastics Group has announced the launch of a new electrically conductive grade of DURANEX (R) polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) for Millimeter Wave Radar Applications for the Automotive industry. DURANEX (R) PBT 201EB provides the benefit of electromagnetic Wave shielding as an added effect of electrical conductivity. As a result, the material contributes to reduced assembly work and cost cut. Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202302062705/ prw PI2fl hyyK2XS5.jpeg In today's advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), Millimeter Wave Radar is a type of sensor that measures the distance, speed, and angle ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Polyplastics Introduces New DURANEX (R) PBT 201EB Resin for Millimeter Wave Radar for Automotive ApplicationsThe Polyplastics Group has announced the launch of a new electrically conductive grade of DURANEX (R) polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) for millimeter wave radar applications for the automotive ...
