Nuix and Serco NA partner to score prizewinning result in US Navy AI automation challenge

Nuix and Serco NA partner to score prizewinning result in US Navy AI automation challenge. (Di martedì 14 febbraio 2023) HERNDON, Va., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Global software company Nuix (www.Nuix.com  ASX:NXL) today announced that alongside partner, Serco Inc (www.Serco.com OTC: SCGPY), that it was a winner in the US Navy's Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) automation challenge sponsored by the US Navy Office of Naval Research. In an increasingly tense geopolitical environment, managing the various types and volume of classified information correctly protects the integrity and confidentiality of the information they contain. The US Navy's recent "CUI Tool automation challenge" highlights the need by complex enterprises to machine automate the document assessment using recent advances in ...
at 12:00 Nuix and Serco NA partner to score prizewinning result in US Navy AI automation challenge. Global software company Nuix (www.nuix.com | ASX:NXL) today announced that alongside partner, Serco ...
