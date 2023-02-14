Voxel Madness: nasce in The Sandbox il distretto del gamingFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - ANNUNCIATO IL GÖWEIL PACKOverwatch 2: Innamorati con l'evento Ultra ValentinoRED BULL CONTINUA A PUNTARE SU TWITCHWWE 2K23 Roster RevealNuovo trailer di WILD HEARTSHASBRO PRESENTA LE NUOVE ACTION FIGURES DI ANT-MANSALUMIFICI GRANTERRE COLLABORA CON SHOPFULLY Crime Boss Rockay City - nuovo trailerSan Valentino 2023 - idee regalo firmate MicrosoftUltime Blog

FUTURE MINERALS FORUM PARTNERS WITH MCKINSEY FOR GLOBAL THOUGHT LEADERSHIP ON MINERALS (Di martedì 14 febbraio 2023) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The FUTURE MINERALS FORUM (FMF), the international conference convened by Saudi Arabia to shape the FUTURE of MINERALS, announced that it has mutually agreed WITH the international consultancy MCKINSEY and Co. to be the FMF Knowledge PARTNERS.   Launched in 2022 by the Government of Saudi Arabia, FMF seeks to advance the creation of resilient and responsible mineral value chains in the super region of Africa, Western and Central Asia. The PARTNERShip between FMF and MCKINSEY and Co. aims at positioning the FORUM as a THOUGHT leader on MINERALS and metals, as well as a ...
FUTURE MINERALS FORUM PARTNERS WITH MCKINSEY FOR GLOBAL THOUGHT LEADERSHIP ON MINERALS

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Minerals Forum (FMF), the international conference convened by Saudi Arabia to shape the future of minerals, announced that it has ...

