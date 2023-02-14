Exascend Unveils 15.36 TB Ultra High-Capacity High-Availability Enterprise and Wide-Temperature U.2 SSDs (Di martedì 14 febbraio 2023) - TAIPEI, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Exascend, Inc., a leader in industrial-grade, Enterprise-class and cinematography flash storage solutions, announces new Ultra-High-Capacity industrial- and Enterprise-grade PCIe NVMe U.2 SSDs in 16 TB, or 15,360 GB Capacity. Performance and Capacity that power cloud and edge servers U.2 SSDs have some characteristics that give them an edge over M.2 SSDs, such as better thermal performance, High IOPs, low latency, low power consumption, and the ability to come out with Higher capacities due to their 2.5-inch form factor – making U.2 ideal for Enterprise data ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
