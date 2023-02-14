RED BULL CONTINUA A PUNTARE SU TWITCHWWE 2K23 Roster RevealNuovo trailer di WILD HEARTSHASBRO PRESENTA LE NUOVE ACTION FIGURES DI ANT-MANSALUMIFICI GRANTERRE COLLABORA CON SHOPFULLY Crime Boss Rockay City - nuovo trailerSan Valentino 2023 - idee regalo firmate MicrosoftEurovision : Marco Mengoni non canterà Due vite?EA SPORT FIFA 23 svela la squadra Future Stars 2Sicurezza e sorveglianza audio: perché utilizzare una microspia?Ultime Blog

Edwards e Gobert super | guarda Dallas - Minnesota

Edwards e Gobert super: guarda Dallas - Minnesota (Di martedì 14 febbraio 2023) Seconda partita assieme di Doncic e Irving e seconda sconfitta per i Mavs. Questa interna. Succede tutto e il suo contrario, stavolta, un classico ...
Edwards e Gobert super: guarda Dallas - Minnesota

T-wolves outlast Mavs 124-121 despite 26-point 4th by Irving

First-time All-Star guard Anthony Edwards scored 32 points and Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who had their biggest lead at 89-63 on a long step-back jumper by Edwards ...

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving continue to work out the kinks in their second game together as the Minnesota Timberwolves edge the Dallas Mavericks Anthony Edwards scored 32 points and Rudy Gobert ...
