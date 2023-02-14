Edwards e Gobert super | guarda Dallas - Minnesota

Seconda partita assieme di Doncic e Irving e seconda sconfitta per i Mavs. Questa interna. Succede tutto e il suo contrario, stavolta, un classico ...Minnesota si affida ad Anthonya quota 20, mentre D'Angelo Russell trova la doppia doppia con 18 punti e 10 assist mentre il contributo dalla panchina lo offronoe Nowell, entrambi a ...

First-time All-Star guard Anthony Edwards scored 32 points and Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who had their biggest lead at 89-63 on a long step-back jumper by Edwards ...Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving continue to work out the kinks in their second game together as the Minnesota Timberwolves edge the Dallas Mavericks Anthony Edwards scored 32 points and Rudy Gobert ...