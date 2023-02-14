RED BULL CONTINUA A PUNTARE SU TWITCHWWE 2K23 Roster RevealNuovo trailer di WILD HEARTSHASBRO PRESENTA LE NUOVE ACTION FIGURES DI ANT-MANSALUMIFICI GRANTERRE COLLABORA CON SHOPFULLY Crime Boss Rockay City - nuovo trailerSan Valentino 2023 - idee regalo firmate MicrosoftEurovision : Marco Mengoni non canterà Due vite?EA SPORT FIFA 23 svela la squadra Future Stars 2Sicurezza e sorveglianza audio: perché utilizzare una microspia?Ultime Blog

Covid Hardships Did Not Have a Major Impact on Western European Women's Wellbeing (Di martedì 14 febbraio 2023) BUDAPEST, Hungary, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

According to the Gedeon Richter Women Wellbeing Index, Women's Wellbeing stayed largely unchanged since 2017, despite how Covid-19 complicated families' day-to-day life, which is still largely managed by Women. According to the index, Women's Wellbeing in 2022 scored 64 on a scale of 0 to 100 which means there was no significant change in five years, and Women still feel largely positive about their lives. Family still ranks as the most important factor in Women's happiness, and they often put their loved ones ahead their own interests and even their own health. While 82% thinks that they can provide security for the family, only 61% cares about the signals of their own ...
