Covid Hardships Did Not Have a Major Impact on Western European Women's Wellbeing (Di martedì 14 febbraio 2023) BUDAPEST, Hungary, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
According to the Gedeon Richter Women Wellbeing Index, Women's Wellbeing stayed largely unchanged since 2017, despite how Covid-19 complicated families' day-to-day life, which is still largely managed by Women. According to the index, Women's Wellbeing in 2022 scored 64 on a scale of 0 to 100 which means there was no significant change in five years, and Women still feel largely positive about their lives. Family still ranks as the most important factor in Women's happiness, and they often put their loved ones ahead their own interests and even their own health. While 82% thinks that they can provide security for the family, only 61% cares about the signals of their own ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
According to the Gedeon Richter Women Wellbeing Index, Women's Wellbeing stayed largely unchanged since 2017, despite how Covid-19 complicated families' day-to-day life, which is still largely managed by Women. According to the index, Women's Wellbeing in 2022 scored 64 on a scale of 0 to 100 which means there was no significant change in five years, and Women still feel largely positive about their lives. Family still ranks as the most important factor in Women's happiness, and they often put their loved ones ahead their own interests and even their own health. While 82% thinks that they can provide security for the family, only 61% cares about the signals of their own ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Dopo il Covid, la guerra: ancora riflessi sulla stabilità dei contratti Altalex
Adeguamento contratti nel contesto pandemico. Contratti ... Diritto Bancario
Contratti commerciali: la clausola di hardship come strumento in ... Diritto.it - Il portale giuridico online per i professionisti
Aumento dei prezzi delle materie prime Toplegal.it
Eric Clapton positivo al Covid, rinviati i concerti a Zurigo e Milano. In bilico la data di Bologna Corriere
Covid HardshipsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Covid Hardships