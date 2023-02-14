Voxel Madness: nasce in The Sandbox il distretto del gamingFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - ANNUNCIATO IL GÖWEIL PACKOverwatch 2: Innamorati con l'evento Ultra ValentinoRED BULL CONTINUA A PUNTARE SU TWITCHWWE 2K23 Roster RevealNuovo trailer di WILD HEARTSHASBRO PRESENTA LE NUOVE ACTION FIGURES DI ANT-MANSALUMIFICI GRANTERRE COLLABORA CON SHOPFULLY Crime Boss Rockay City - nuovo trailerSan Valentino 2023 - idee regalo firmate MicrosoftUltime Blog

Bogotá | The door of Europe to the Latin American Market

Bogotá The
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Bogotá: The door of Europe to the Latin American Market (Di martedì 14 febbraio 2023) Bogotá, Colombia, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Through a robust agenda of participation in strategic events and meetings with key stakeholders, Invest in Bogota, the agency for the promotion of foreign investment and the attraction of world-class events in the Colombian capital, strengthens its position before companies, interest groups and public-private entities in Europe. This, in order to present opportunities to investors, with the aim of generating dynamism in the region, employment, technology transfer, and to position Bogotá as an export platform committed to compliance with the SDGs, among other aspects. During this visit to Europe, topics such as decarbonization, transition to a circular economy and commitments to climate change have been addressed to migrate towards responsible investment, allowing Invest ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

L'ensemble Bel canto aprirà la XVIII Città della musica

... Parigi (Les Étoils de Paris International Music Competition), Odessa (Universe of Arts International Music Competition), Belgrado (Europe Open Music International Competition), Oradea (The Sound of ...

La Città della Musica, apre l'Ensemble Bel Canto

... Parigi (Les Étoils de Paris International Music Competition), Odessa (Universe of Arts International Music Competition), Belgrado (Europe Open Music International Competition), Oradea (The Sound of ...

Clamoroso a Bogotà, il Sudamericano Sub-20 è del Brasile: Uruguay sconfitto 2-0 e sorpassato  TUTTO mercato WEB

Cosa vedere a Bogotà: 10 luoghi da non perdere  Wineandfoodtour

Colombia, bambine indigene violentate dai militari nell’inferno del Guaviare  Osservatorio Diritti

Bogotà, restituiti reperti archeologici colombiani rinvenuti in Italia ...  Ministero degli Affari Esteri e della Cooperazione Internazionale

La vicinanza del Celam alla Chiesa del Nicaragua - L'Osservatore ...  L'Osservatore Romano

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bogotá The
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Bogotá The Bogotá door Europe Latin American