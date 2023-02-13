San Valentino 2023 - idee regalo firmate MicrosoftEurovision : Marco Mengoni non canterà Due vite?EA SPORT FIFA 23 svela la squadra Future Stars 2Sicurezza e sorveglianza audio: perché utilizzare una microspia?Apex Legends: Pass Battaglia Baraonda Trailer + Patch NotesPGA Tour 2K23 – Finau FreshXiaomi - i 10 migliori regali di San ValentinoHeartstone: torna a Naxxramas il 14 febbraioPANINI COMICS presenta - L’ARTE E IL MAKING OF DI HOGWARTS LEGACYDue cuori e Nintendo Switch: la console perfetta per San ValentinoUltime Blog

WWE | Undertaker protagonista in un divertente spot pubblicitario durante il Super Bowl

WWE Undertaker
WWE: Undertaker protagonista in un divertente spot pubblicitario durante il Super Bowl (Di lunedì 13 febbraio 2023) Nella notte di ieri si è tenuto il Super Bowl LVII e come di consueto non sono mancati divertenti spot pubblicitari con la partecipazione di nomi illustri del mondo dello sport e dello spettacolo. Tra questi non è passata inosservata l’apparizione di The Undertaker. The Undertaker spaventa a morte Kevin Hart The Undertaker è apparso nello spot pubblicitario di Drafkings, la nota società di scommesse sportive non è nuova a collaborazioni e spot legati al mondo del Wrestling. Nella pubblicità in questione il celebre attore Kevin Hart ha deciso di affrontare faccia a faccia tutti quelli che avrebbero usufruito delle ‘free bets’ messe a disposizione da Draftkings, salvo poi imbattersi con The Undertaker. Il ...
Leggi su zonawrestling

