WWE: Undertaker protagonista in un divertente spot pubblicitario durante il Super Bowl (Di lunedì 13 febbraio 2023) Nella notte di ieri si è tenuto il Super Bowl LVII e come di consueto non sono mancati divertenti spot pubblicitari con la partecipazione di nomi illustri del mondo dello sport e dello spettacolo. Tra questi non è passata inosservata l’apparizione di The Undertaker. The Undertaker spaventa a morte Kevin Hart The Undertaker è apparso nello spot pubblicitario di Drafkings, la nota società di scommesse sportive non è nuova a collaborazioni e spot legati al mondo del Wrestling. Nella pubblicità in questione il celebre attore Kevin Hart ha deciso di affrontare faccia a faccia tutti quelli che avrebbero usufruito delle ‘free bets’ messe a disposizione da Draftkings, salvo poi imbattersi con The Undertaker. Il ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE : The Undertaker è orgoglioso della performance di sua moglie alla Rumble
WWE : Undertaker torna come biker e passa le consegne a Bray Wyatt - un momento da brividi
WWE : The Undertaker potrebbe essere coinvolto in un feud questa notte a Raw XXX
WWE : The Undertaker potrebbe essere coinvolto in un feud questa notte a Raw XXX – Possibile Spoiler
WWE - Undertaker torna a Raw : ecco quando
WWE : Diverse leggende annunciate per Raw XXX - ci sarà anche Undertaker
WWE 2k23: nuovo trailer, 'Your Time is Now!'Il nuovo filmato mostra anche incontri tra Superstar e Leggende della WWE, tra cui: l'uomo copertina John Cena, The Rock, Bianca Belair, Logan Paul, 'The Undertaker', Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley e ...
WWE 2K23 sfoggia doppie gabbie e cazzotti: vediamo il futuro del wrestling... abbiamo ad esempio John Cena e The Rock , ma anche l'immortale The Undertaker e altri nomi ... WWE 2K23 arriverà il 17 marzo su PC (Steam) e console di vecchia e nuova generazione. Il precedente ...
The Undertaker viene duramente criticato dal suo primo avversario ... World Wrestling
The Undertaker: “Non ho rimpianti nella mia carriera, tutto è accaduto per una ragione” Zona Wrestling
WWE: The Undertaker è un grande fan di Bray Wyatt Spazio Wrestling
WWE: The Undertaker compare durante il Super Bowl *VIDEO* Spazio Wrestling
WWE: The Undertaker potrebbe essere coinvolto in un feud questa notte a Raw XXX Zona Wrestling
The Undertaker startles Kevin Hart as they join Tony Hawk and more in star-studded Super Bowl adTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Kevin Hart was joined by Ludacris, Tony Hawk and WWE ...
Ex atleta WWE: "Non avrei mai dovuto vincere il titolo a Wrestlemania 30"Summer Rae è stata una delle atlete più utilizzate dalla WWE degli ultimi anni ... quello che era seguito all'incredibile fine della Streak di Undertaker e che in molti nemmeno ricordano, dopo lo ...
WWE UndertakerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Undertaker