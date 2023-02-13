WWE: Corbin sembrerebbe essere d’accordo con Triple H, addio a JBL e ritorno ad una vecchia gimmick? (Di lunedì 13 febbraio 2023) Baron Corbin è stato sottoposto a molti cambi al proprio personaggio, dal Lone Wolf di NXT fino ad arrivare al Modern Day Wrestling God, accompagnato da JBL. L’ex WWE Champion ha abbandonato Corbin a Raw la scorsa settimana, ed è improbabile che torni sui suoi passi, dato che Triple H ha cestinato la storyline. Quale sarà quindi il futuro dell’ex King of the Ring? Bum Ass Corbin Un fan su Twitter ha chiesto a Triple H di far tornare Corbin alla sua versione “Bum Ass”: un character molto sfortunato che è riuscito ad accattivarsi le simpatie del WWE Universe, tanto da andare vicino ad un turn face. Corbin ha suggerito un apprezzamento alla gimmick, tanto da mettere like alla richiesta del fan. Ecco la trascrizione del tweet, poi gradito dal ...Leggi su zonawrestling
