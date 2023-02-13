WWE | Corbin sembrerebbe essere d’accordo con Triple H | addio a JBL e ritorno ad una vecchia gimmick?

WWE: L’ultima gimmick di Baron Corbin non convinceva, Triple H ha detto basta Zona Wrestling

Incubo Baron Corbin: neanche Triple H crede più in lui World Wrestling

JBL e Baron Corbin hanno litigato a RAW The Shield Of Wrestling

Johnny Gargano ha sconfitto Baron Corbin a RAW The Shield Of Wrestling

WWE Raw 30/01/2023 Report (2/3) - Coraggio o Arroganza World Wrestling

The Kansas City Chiefs received their custom WWE Championship after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2023 Super Bowl.WWE's official Twitter account polled several WWE superstars, including The Street Profits, Ricochet, The Miz, a very conflicted Hit Row, and a very confident Baron Corbin. Corbin picked the Kansas ...