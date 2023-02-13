The dark side of the moon Pink Floyd | torna il disco dei record

(Di lunedì 13 febbraio 2023) Essere al secondo posto in classifica dopo 50 anni dalla pubblicazione è un segnale inequivocabile. È quello che accade a «Theof the», l'iconico album deipubblicato per la prima volta negli Stati Uniti il 1° marzo 1973 e poi nel Regno Unito il 16 marzo 1973. Registrato negli Emi Studios (ora Abbey Road Studios) a Londra, ha venduto finora più di 50 milioni di copie ed è al secondo posto nella classifica Fimi dei vinili più venduti del 2022. Meglio di lui ha fatto solo «Harry's House» di Harry Styles. Per il cinquantesimo anniversario, il prossimo 24 marzo Warner Music ha annunciato la ristampa dell'album in edizione completamente rimasterizzata e in cofanetto deluxe. Contemporaneamente sarà disponibile separatamente su cd e, per la prima volta, anche su vinile «The ...

... Detroit Medley Born to Run Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) Glory Days Dancing inTenth Avenue Freeze - Out I'll See You in My Dreams (acustica) Scheda artista: Bruce Springsteen TAGS Bruce ...Invece "In" inizia bruciante per poi stemperarsi troppo. "Bleeding Out" non convince appieno sul lato vocale, ma recupera con l'assolo virtuoso. Le power - ballad "Foregone pt. 2" e "Pure ...

Pink Floyd, dopo 50 anni torna “The dark side of the moon" Il Tempo

Roger Waters ha registrato nuovamente tutto The Dark Side Of The Moon Radiofreccia

Ecco perché (e come) Roger Waters ha ri-registrato ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ Rolling Stone Italia

"The Dark side of the Moon 50" al Teatro Maggiore di Verbania VerbanoNews.it

Recensione Out Of The Dark - truemetal.it TrueMetal.it

What ensues is scary chaos There's nothing scarier than when fiction turns into reality. The moment an imagination born in the dark recesses of a mind turns into the hard truth, could be the biggest ...Live performances at the Parsippany Senior Center's 99-seat theater were one of the first things lost to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic that began almost three years ago. The lockdown ...