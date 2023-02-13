SALUMIFICI GRANTERRE COLLABORA CON SHOPFULLY Crime Boss Rockay City - nuovo trailerSan Valentino 2023 - idee regalo firmate MicrosoftEurovision : Marco Mengoni non canterà Due vite?EA SPORT FIFA 23 svela la squadra Future Stars 2Sicurezza e sorveglianza audio: perché utilizzare una microspia?Apex Legends: Pass Battaglia Baraonda Trailer + Patch NotesPGA Tour 2K23 – Finau FreshXiaomi - i 10 migliori regali di San ValentinoHeartstone: torna a Naxxramas il 14 febbraioUltime Blog

The Company You Keep | Milo Ventimiglia vuole Mandy Moore regista della sua nuova serie

The Company
The Company You Keep, Milo Ventimiglia vuole Mandy Moore regista della sua nuova serie (Di lunedì 13 febbraio 2023) Milo Ventimiglia sarà il protagonista di The Company You Keep, nuova serie della ABC in cui vorrebbe tornare a lavorare con Mandy Moore e con altri membri del cast di This Is Us. Milo Ventimiglia, protagonista della nuova serie in arrivo il 19 febbraio sul piccolo schermo intitolata The Company You Keep, ha espresso il desiderio di tornare a lavorare con Mandy Moore dopo aver recitato al suo fianco in This Is Us. Nel corso della premiere di The Company You Keep, Milo Ventimiglia, che per sei stagioni ha ...
The Company You Keep, Milo Ventimiglia vuole Mandy Moore regista della sua nuova serie

