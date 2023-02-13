SC Ventures partners with Yabx to expand access to Financial Services in Africa (Di lunedì 13 febbraio 2023) LONDON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
SC Ventures, Standard Chartered's innovation, fintech investment and Ventures arm has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Yabx, a company incubated by Comviva and part of the Mahindra Group, to address a deep-rooted need for responsible consumer finance in Africa. Africa has over 700 million mobile wallets, and about 450 million bank accounts but access to formal credit remain severely constrained due to poor credit infrastructure and the slowly evolving risk appetite of Financial Services players, especially traditional banks. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digitization in the Financial sector and created a fertile environment for new and disruptive ...Leggi su iltempo
RRE Ventures Closes $250 Million Early - Stage Fund VIII... strategy and performance of 28 year - old firm NEW YORK"(BUSINESS WIRE)"RRE Ventures, a New York - ... Today, the firm is led by General Partners Jim Robinson IV, Stuart Ellman, Raju Rishi, Will ...
Sesame Labs Launches Marketing Platform for Web3 Companies with $4.5 Million in Funding"The partners that the Sesame team have on - boarded absolutely love what they are building, and we'... Patron, DoubleJump, Forte, MoonFire, Samsung, Twin Ventures, and more. For more information, ...
CaPow Raises $7.5 Million Seed Round Funding to IntroduceBacked by top-tier global investors and partners, its team of company builders and industry executives is poised to unlock the full potential Israel's most promising startups. For further information ...
