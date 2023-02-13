Crime Boss Rockay City - nuovo trailerSan Valentino 2023 - idee regalo firmate MicrosoftEurovision : Marco Mengoni non canterà Due vite?EA SPORT FIFA 23 svela la squadra Future Stars 2Sicurezza e sorveglianza audio: perché utilizzare una microspia?Apex Legends: Pass Battaglia Baraonda Trailer + Patch NotesPGA Tour 2K23 – Finau FreshXiaomi - i 10 migliori regali di San ValentinoHeartstone: torna a Naxxramas il 14 febbraioPANINI COMICS presenta - L’ARTE E IL MAKING OF DI HOGWARTS LEGACYUltime Blog

SC Ventures partners with Yabx to expand access to Financial Services in Africa

Ventures partners
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©

zazoom
Commenta
SC Ventures partners with Yabx to expand access to Financial Services in Africa (Di lunedì 13 febbraio 2023) LONDON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 SC Ventures, Standard Chartered's innovation, fintech investment and Ventures arm has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Yabx, a company incubated by Comviva and part of the Mahindra Group, to address a deep-rooted need for responsible consumer finance in Africa. Africa has over 700 million mobile wallets, and about 450 million bank accounts but access to formal credit remain severely constrained due to poor credit infrastructure and the slowly evolving risk appetite of Financial Services players, especially traditional banks. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digitization in the Financial sector and created a fertile environment for new and disruptive ...
Leggi su iltempo

RRE Ventures Closes $250 Million Early - Stage Fund VIII

... strategy and performance of 28 year - old firm NEW YORK"(BUSINESS WIRE)"RRE Ventures, a New York - ... Today, the firm is led by General Partners Jim Robinson IV, Stuart Ellman, Raju Rishi, Will ...

Sesame Labs Launches Marketing Platform for Web3 Companies with $4.5 Million in Funding

"The partners that the Sesame team have on - boarded absolutely love what they are building, and we'... Patron, DoubleJump, Forte, MoonFire, Samsung, Twin Ventures, and more. For more information, ...

Le 100 donne del venture capital europeo  Dealflower

Notizie da: Epiris, Sagard, IG Investment Management, Ltd., Great ...  BeBeez

Notizie da: Partech, CVC Capital Partners, AEA Investors, BWB ...  BeBeez

presentato il Venture Capital alla Silicon Valley: oltre 100 incontri ...  CDP

Venture Capital, chi ha investito di più in Italia. E dove  We Wealth

SC Ventures partners with Yabx to expand access to Financial Services in Africa

SC Ventures, Standard Chartered's innovation, fintech investment and ventures arm has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Yabx, a company incubated by Comviva and part of the ...

CaPow Raises $7.5 Million Seed Round Funding to Introduce

Backed by top-tier global investors and partners, its team of company builders and industry executives is poised to unlock the full potential Israel's most promising startups. For further information ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ventures partners
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Ventures partners Ventures partners with Yabx expand