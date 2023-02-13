Rangers-Partick Thistle episodio di Fair Play in coppa di Scozia (Video) (Di lunedì 13 febbraio 2023) Tra Rangers e Partick Thistle c’è stato un curioso episodio intorno al 70esimo minuto. Dopo che la palla era stata messa fuori per consentire i soccorsi ad un giocatore della squadra ospite, sulla rimessa laterale seguente, Malik Tillman, trequartista dei Rangers si è avventato verso il capitano del Thistle, rubando il pallone e siglando il gol del 2-1. Tillman, che aveva interpretato male le intenzioni avversarie, ha recuperato palla e ha segnato. Voilà l’action qui va tant Faire parler, mais immense Fair-Play de la part de Michael Beale. (Surtout qu’entre temps, les @Rangers fr viennent de marquer le 3e but ! 3-2 pour les Gers contre Partick Thistle ! #ScottishCup) ...Leggi su ilnapolista
Il fair play dei Rangers dopo un gol che non si doveva segnareQuindi, quando si alza, pensa che si tratti di una semplice rimessa laterale per il Partick Thistle. A sua volta, il manager del Patrick Thistle ha elogiato Beale e i Rangers: "Da parte loro è stato ...
Caos in Rangers-Partick Thistle: goal su palla restituita, dopo la ...
Scottish Cup, i Rangers soffrono ma vanno ai quarti: 3-2 al Partick ...
Allenatore costringe la sua squadra a lasciar segnare gli avversari ...
Dermot Gallagher hails Rangers 'gentleman' Michael Beale as he names 'class' moment that summed Tillman controversy upAnd the former whistler says the handshake between Beale and Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall after the incident showed the whole thing was handled with "class." Rangers came from behind to send ...
Key Rangers Scottish Cup moment involving Malik Tillman featured on Ref Watch as verdict deliveredDermot Gallagher has run the rule over the big talking point involving Malik Tillman in Rangers' Scottish Cup clash with Partick Thistle. "Michael Beale the gentlemen he is tells his players to give a ...
