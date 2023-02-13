GENERATIVE AI SOLUTIONS CORP formerly Idle Lifestyle Inc Announces Change of Name and Effective Date For Share Consolidation and Provides Updated on Potential Transaction

(Di lunedì 13 febbraio 2023) - VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/AI. (Inc.). (the "Company") (CSE:.X) (FSE: 99L.F) (OTC: IDLSF) is pleased to announce that it hasd itsfrom "Inc." to "AI." to reflect its intended strategic direction in artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, and thatFebruary 13, 2023 (the ""), the equity securities of the Company, consisting of subordinate votings of the Company (the "Subordinate ...

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -AICORP. (formerly Idle LifestyleInc.). (the "Company") (CSE: IDLE. X) (FSE: 99L. F) (OTC: IDLSF) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from "Idle ...For more information on C3 AI and our, visit: https://c3.ai/what - is - enterprise - ai/ . and C3AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise. Contacts C3 AI ...

Sanremo 2023, Rosa Chemical porta sul palco un vibratore siciliareport.it

Sanremo 2023, l'appello di Zarrillo per diritti e libertà Lifestyleblog

Ucraina, Biden in Polonia dal 20 al 22 febbraio Lifestyleblog

Sanremo 2023, Peppino Di Capri e il premio alla carriera: "Meglio ... Lo Speciale

Generative AI, le opportunità per gli investitori e i rischi per gli altri StartupBusiness

It seems that Chinese businesses and the public alike simply cannot have enough of AI-generative bots, and the wonders they ... that it was using AI into its customer relations messaging solutions.As Generative AI is expected to lead the next wave of AI accelerations and streamline marketing workflows, Appier keeps integrating advanced technologies to create cutting-edge solutions to bring ...