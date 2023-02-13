EA SPORT FIFA 23 svela la squadra Future Stars 2Sicurezza e sorveglianza audio: perché utilizzare una microspia?Apex Legends: Pass Battaglia Baraonda Trailer + Patch NotesPGA Tour 2K23 – Finau FreshXiaomi - i 10 migliori regali di San ValentinoHeartstone: torna a Naxxramas il 14 febbraioPANINI COMICS presenta - L’ARTE E IL MAKING OF DI HOGWARTS LEGACYDue cuori e Nintendo Switch: la console perfetta per San ValentinoMagic: The Gathering - Brandisci il potere del passato!GTA Online: Festeggia il giorno di San Valentino e altro ancoraUltime Blog

Education Cannot Wait Appoints New Global Champion Somaya Faruqi on International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Education Cannot
- The former captain of the Afghan Girls' Robotics Team calls for continued support for Girls' Education in Afghanistan and other hotspots worldwide GENEVA, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

In celebration of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Education Cannot Wait (ECW) today named Somaya Faruqi as a new ECW Global Champion. The former captain of the Afghan Girls' Robotics Team will serve as a Global advocate for ECW and will headline an important Spotlight on Afghanistan panel discussion at the upcoming ECW High-Level Financing Conference, 16 and 17 February in Geneva, ...
11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - In celebration of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Education Cannot Wait (ECW) today named Somaya Faruqi as a new ECW Global Champion. The former captain ...

