Da Jay-z ad Asap Rocky | chi c' era al Super Bowl?

Da Jay-z ad Asap Rocky: chi c'era al Super Bowl? (Di lunedì 13 febbraio 2023) Il Super Bowl è l'evento più visto dell'anno negli Stati Uniti e le nostre celebrity non possono mancare. Quest'anno, tra gli spalti, sono stati avvistati: Jay-z, Cara Delevingne e Asap Rocky
Super Bowl 2023: chi ha vinto, halftime show di Rihanna e le star in tribuna

Ad assistere alla partita anche Jay - Z con Beyoncé e la figlia Blue Ivy Carter. E ancora, spazio ... confermando alla stampa dopo il concerto di attendere un altro figlio dal compagno ASAP Rocky . La ...

Rome Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty: tanti medici e volti noti della tv hanno partecipato alla presentazione

... tra cui Robert Tasjan e Jay Keener, Alex Castagna, Lionel Neyton, Giovanni Di Giacomo, Giuseppe ... PRESENTAZIONE ASSOCIAZIONE BENEFICA ASAP La sera di venerdì 3 febbraio, durante la serata di gala ...

ASAP Rocky celebrates after girlfriend Rihanna revealed their pregnancy news

The hitmaker made some controversial song choices, including an excerpt of her verse from the rapper Kanye West's All Of The Lights, and she also performed part of Jay-Z's Run This Town ... I see why ...

Rihanna Super Bowl 2023 performance: Singer’s ‘special guest’ is baby number two with rapper A$AP Rocky

The ‘We Found Love’ singer confirmed she is pregnant with second child during the Super Bowl 2023 performance.
