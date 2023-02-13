SALUMIFICI GRANTERRE COLLABORA CON SHOPFULLY Crime Boss Rockay City - nuovo trailerSan Valentino 2023 - idee regalo firmate MicrosoftEurovision : Marco Mengoni non canterà Due vite?EA SPORT FIFA 23 svela la squadra Future Stars 2Sicurezza e sorveglianza audio: perché utilizzare una microspia?Apex Legends: Pass Battaglia Baraonda Trailer + Patch NotesPGA Tour 2K23 – Finau FreshXiaomi - i 10 migliori regali di San ValentinoHeartstone: torna a Naxxramas il 14 febbraioUltime Blog

Casual 100-Player Battle Royale Game GGGGG Releasing in over 170 countries on March 31 | 2023

Casual 100
Casual 100-Player Battle Royale Game GGGGG Releasing in over 170 countries on March 31, 2023 (Di lunedì 13 febbraio 2023) 93.7% of beta respondents: "fun" or "moderately fun" TOKYO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Drecom Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yuki Naito) is pleased to announce the official release of GGGGG, a Casual cooperative and competitive Battle Royale action Game for smartphones on March 31, 2023. About GGGGG Play Casually with friends anywhere! GGGGG is a free-to-play smartphone Game that allows Players to play 100-Player Battle Royale, Battle Royale with 8 Players, and Dungeon Run with up to 4 Players in cooperative play. ...
