Leeds | un ex Ajax per la panchina | avvistato in tribuna contro lo United

Leeds Ajax
Leeds, un ex Ajax per la panchina: avvistato in tribuna contro lo United (Di domenica 12 febbraio 2023) Esonerato dall'Ajax non più di tardi di due settimane fa, Alfred Schreuder potrebbe presto tornare in sella ad una panchina. Secondo...
Milan e Tottenham, ombre sulla Champions. Quanti guai per Pioli, Conte, Cardinale e Levy

Jake Polledri: "Il mio Sei Nazioni una seconda vita contro gli inglesi"

Leeds United caretaker Michael Skubala makes 'helpful' manager hunt admission after Man Utd loss

Pic: Bruce Rollinson Leeds were hoping to have a replacement for the sacked Jesse Marsch in place for Sunday’s clash but despite the emergence of ex-Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder as a potential ...

Man United and Leeds release joint statement after chants at Elland Road

Manchester United and Leeds United have released a joint statement to condemn the chants heard at Elland Road on Sunday. Man United were 2-0 winners on the afternoon after two goals in the space of ...
