EA SPORT FIFA 23 svela la squadra Future Stars 2Sicurezza e sorveglianza audio: perché utilizzare una microspia?Apex Legends: Pass Battaglia Baraonda Trailer + Patch NotesPGA Tour 2K23 – Finau FreshXiaomi - i 10 migliori regali di San ValentinoHeartstone: torna a Naxxramas il 14 febbraioPANINI COMICS presenta - L’ARTE E IL MAKING OF DI HOGWARTS LEGACYDue cuori e Nintendo Switch: la console perfetta per San ValentinoMagic: The Gathering - Brandisci il potere del passato!GTA Online: Festeggia il giorno di San Valentino e altro ancoraUltime Blog

Highlights Manchester City-Aston Villa 3-1 | Premier League 2022 2023 VIDEO

Highlights Manchester
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©

zazoom
Commenta
Highlights Manchester City-Aston Villa 3-1, Premier League 2022/2023 (VIDEO) (Di domenica 12 febbraio 2023) Gli Highlights della sfida tra Manchester City ed Aston Villa, valevole per la 23esima giornata di Premier League 2022/2023. Vittoria netta per i Citizens per 3-1 all’Etihad Stadium, e soprattutto due punti guadagnati in classifica sull’Arsenal, che ieri è stata fermata in casa dal Brentford. Di seguito le fasi salienti dell’incontro odierno. LA CRONACA SportFace.
Leggi su sportface

Serie A: Udinese - Sassuolo 2 - 2, Bologna - Monza 0 - 1. Ora Juventus - Fiorentina. HIGHLIGHTS

Il tabellino di Udinese - Sassuolo 2 - 2 ( GLI HIGHLIGHTS ) Gol: 1' Udogie (U), 6' Henrique (S), 28'... l'acquisto dall' Aston Villa del fantasista inglese Jack Grealish è costato al Manchester City di ...

Highlights e gol Leeds - Manchester United 0 - 2: Premier League 2022/2023 (VIDEO)

Gli highlights e le azioni salienti di Leeds - Manchester United 0 - 2. All'80' Shaw serve un pallone per Rashford che di testa firma l'1 - 0. All'85' arriva il 2 - 0: Garnacho scappa via sulla sinistra e ...

Highlights Manchester City-Aston Villa 3-1, Premier League 2022/2023 (VIDEO)

Gli highlights della sfida tra Manchester City ed Aston Villa, valevole per la 23esima giornata di Premier League 2022/2023. Vittoria netta per i Citizens per 3-1 all’Etihad Stadium, e soprattutto due ...

Man City 3-1 Aston Villa: Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez on target but Erling Haaland suffers injury scare

Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-1 to move within three points of Arsenal but Erling Haaland had to be taken off with an apparent injury ahead of Wednesday's showdown at the Emirates Stadium.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Highlights Manchester
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Highlights Manchester Highlights Manchester City Aston Villa