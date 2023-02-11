Apex Legends: Pass Battaglia Baraonda Trailer + Patch NotesPGA Tour 2K23 – Finau FreshXiaomi - i 10 migliori regali di San ValentinoHeartstone: torna a Naxxramas il 14 febbraioPANINI COMICS presenta - L’ARTE E IL MAKING OF DI HOGWARTS LEGACYDue cuori e Nintendo Switch: la console perfetta per San ValentinoMagic: The Gathering - Brandisci il potere del passato!GTA Online: Festeggia il giorno di San Valentino e altro ancoraParis Hilton aspetta i fan in The Sandbox GeForce NOW porta Baldur's Gate 3 sul cloudUltime Blog

The Legend of Zelda | Tears of the Kingdom | svelato il peso!

The Legend
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, svelato il peso! (Di sabato 11 febbraio 2023) Una delle tante notizie giunte a seguito del Nintendo Direct dell’altra sera è il peso effettivo di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, scopriamo insieme tutti i dettagli La sera dell’8 febbraio scorso si è tenuto il primo Nintendo Direct del 2023, in cui sono state svelate tantissime novità per i più importanti videogiochi in arrivo su Nintendo Switch nel corso di quest’anno. Fra le demo di Octopath Traveler II e Sea of Stars, si è posizionato anche (ovviamente) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, sequel diretto dell’apprezzatissimo e pluripremiato Breath of the Wild, che si è mostrato con un nuovo impressionante trailer. Previsto per il prossimo 12 maggio, Tears of the Kingdom sembra essere uno dei ...
Nintendo Switch OLED a tema Zelda Tears of the Kingdom esiste davvero Nuovi indizi

Le foto della Collector's Edition di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sembrano confermare l'esistenza di una Nintendo Switch OLED a tema.
