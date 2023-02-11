Apex Legends: Pass Battaglia Baraonda Trailer + Patch NotesPGA Tour 2K23 – Finau FreshXiaomi - i 10 migliori regali di San ValentinoHeartstone: torna a Naxxramas il 14 febbraioPANINI COMICS presenta - L’ARTE E IL MAKING OF DI HOGWARTS LEGACYDue cuori e Nintendo Switch: la console perfetta per San ValentinoMagic: The Gathering - Brandisci il potere del passato!GTA Online: Festeggia il giorno di San Valentino e altro ancoraParis Hilton aspetta i fan in The Sandbox GeForce NOW porta Baldur's Gate 3 sul cloudUltime Blog

The Last of Us 1×05 | la recensione del quinto episodio della serie HBO su Sky

The Last of Us 1×05, la recensione del quinto episodio della serie HBO su Sky (Di sabato 11 febbraio 2023) Titolo episodio: Endure and Survive. La serie: The Last of Us, 2023. Creata da: Craig Mazin e Neil Druckmann. Regia: Jeremy Webb. Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Melanie Lynskey, Keivonn Woodard, Lamar Johnson.Genere: horror, drammatico Durata: 59 minuti. Dove lo abbiamo visto: In anteprima stampa in lingua originale. Trama: Joel ed Ellie stringono un patto con Henry e Sam: insieme usciranno dalla città, Sam conosce la strada e Joel ha le capacità per difenderli dagli assalti di infetti e malintenzionati. Lasciarsi alle spalle Kansas City sarà però molto più difficile di quanto previsto. <!



> Anche The Last of Us è arrivato al giro di boa: la serie creata da Craig Mazin e Neil Druckmann (in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW) con il suo quinto ...
