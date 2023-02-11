RRR | Steven Spielberg elogia il blockbuster indiano | “Non potevo credere ai miei occhi”

(Di sabato 11 febbraio 2023) Questa settimana, Reliance Entertainment ha deciso di riunire in videochiamata il premio Oscare il candidato all’Oscar S.S. Rajamouli, regista del film action musicale RRR,che è diventato un successo internazionale. I due si sono riuniti in un’intervista in cui Rajamouli ha posto domande su The Fabelmans, l’acclamato film diche sta per essere presentato in India. Tuttavia, non appena la conversazione è iniziata,ha tessuto le lodi di RRR e ha rivelato che, come molti di noi, ha adorato il film in lingua telugu. Non che il film abbia bisogno di conferme a questo punto, ma avere la benedizione di una leggenda vivente è un’altra testimonianza di come RRR sia riuscito a uscire dalla bolla di Bollywood. E il regista americano non ...

Durante una chiacchierata con THR , Ram Charan ha rifletto sullo straordinario successo di, candidato all'Oscar come miglior canzone. LEGGI " Il regista diha parlato conSpielberg: "Ho incontrato Dio" L'attore si è detto felicissimo del successo e ha sottolineato il linguaggio universale del cinema:

