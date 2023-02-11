RRR, Steven Spielberg elogia il blockbuster indiano: “Non potevo credere ai miei occhi” (Di sabato 11 febbraio 2023) Questa settimana, Reliance Entertainment ha deciso di riunire in videochiamata il premio Oscar Steven Spielberg e il candidato all’Oscar S.S. Rajamouli, regista del film action musicale RRR, blockbuster indiano che è diventato un successo internazionale. I due si sono riuniti in un’intervista in cui Rajamouli ha posto domande su The Fabelmans, l’acclamato film di Spielberg che sta per essere presentato in India. Tuttavia, non appena la conversazione è iniziata, Spielberg ha tessuto le lodi di RRR e ha rivelato che, come molti di noi, ha adorato il film in lingua telugu. Non che il film abbia bisogno di conferme a questo punto, ma avere la benedizione di una leggenda vivente è un’altra testimonianza di come RRR sia riuscito a uscire dalla bolla di Bollywood. E il regista americano non ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
Ram Charan sul successo di RRR: 'Il cinema ha un solo linguaggio'Durante una chiacchierata con THR , Ram Charan ha rifletto sullo straordinario successo di RRR , candidato all'Oscar come miglior canzone. LEGGI " Il regista di RRR ha parlato con Steven Spielberg: "Ho incontrato Dio" L'attore si è detto felicissimo del successo e ha sottolineato il linguaggio universale del cinema: Sul momento più emozionante sul set ha ...
London Film Critics Awards, premiati Cate Blanchett e Colin Farrell...of Inisherin - WINNER Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans Charlotte Wells, Aftersun Foreign Language Film of the Year (tie) Decision to Leave - WINNER EO The Quiet Girl - WINNER RRR Saint ...
Harry Potter: Steven Spielberg svela perché non rimpiange di aver ... ScreenWorld
Il regista di RRR incontra James Cameron, ecco il video con le lodi ... BadTaste.it TV
Critics Choice Awards 2023, ecco tutti i vincitori QUOTIDIANO NAZIONALE
Oscar 2023, le previsioni a partire dalle nomination GQ Italia
Film Oscar 2023 dove vederli: in streaming o al cinema Best Movie
Steven Spielberg praises SS Rajamouli's RRR: 'It was outstanding, I couldn't believe my eyes'Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg recently watched SS Rajamouli's RRR and was all praise for the film. He called RRR 'outstanding' and said it was like 'eye candy'. During an online discussion with ...
SS Rajamouli explains why he doesn’t miss his family while working on moviesSteven Spielberg and SS Rajamouli discussed their films and working styles in an online conversation.Praising the performances of Jr NTR, ...
RRR StevenSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RRR Steven