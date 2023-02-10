WWE: Jerry Lawler è uscito dalla terapia intensiva, proseguirà la riabilitazione a casa (Di venerdì 10 febbraio 2023) Come vi abbiamo riportato, Jerry Lawler è stato colpito da un nuovo infarto a distanza di 10 anni da quello patito durante una diretta di Monday Night Raw. “The King” è stato portato in ospedale d’urgenza e secondo le notizie che si sono diffuse avrebbe riportato una perdita di sensibilità della parte destra del corpo, oltre a difficoltà di parola. Fortunatamente arrivano ora buone notizie sul suo stato di salute. Lo storico commentatore WWE tornerà presto a casa dove proseguirà la riabilitazione. Medici fiduciosi sul pieno recupero Sulla pagina Twitter del WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler è stato pubblicato un post di aggiornamento sulle sue condizioni di salute. Fortunatamente le notizie sono positive. “The King Of Memphis” è uscito ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE's Jerry Lawler out of ICU after stroke and heading home for rehab: Long live the kingJerry ‘The King’ Lawler is out of the intensive care unit and returning home to begin his rehab following a massive stroke earlier this week. Load Error The WWE ...
WWE icon Jerry Lawler out of ICU after sharing pics from hospital after "massive stroke"Legendary WWE star and commentator Jerry 'The King' Lawler was admitted to ICU on Monday after suffering a stroke while having lunch with friends at home on Monday ...
