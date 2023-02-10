Windpower Monthly Names SANY SE-17260 One of Top 10 Onshore Wind Turbines (5.6MW-plus) of 2022 (Di venerdì 10 febbraio 2023) BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
SANY Renewable Energy ("SANY" or "the Company") is proud to announce that the Company's SE-17260 Wind turbine was recently named one of the Top 10 Onshore Wind Turbines (5.6MW-plus) of 2022 by Windpower Monthly, the globally leading magazine that covers the world's Wind power sector. This is the second consecutive year that SANY Renewable Energy's SE-17260 has received such a prestigious recognition, which is a testament to the turbine's outstanding performance, reliability, and efficiency, and the company's standing in the global Wind energy industry. "The high ranking from ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
