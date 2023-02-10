EA SPORTS impegnata per lo sviluppo climatico e l'uguaglianzaBLOOD BOWL 3, UN FINALE EPICOAlimenti e bevande anti-eros nella black list di Mio DottoreTOWER OF FANTASY: Ecco il Celebration TrailerKONAMI a disposizione dei club italiani Metroid Prime RemasteredYU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI NUOVO SETEOLO DIVENTA PRIMA TELCO B CORP IN ITALIAWE LOVE KATAMARI REROLL+ ROYAL REVERIE ARRIVA SU CONSOLESan Valentino: da Proscenic, 4 idee regalo in promoUltime Blog

Myrlande Constant | una cantastorie di spiriti vudù in paillettes

Myrlande Constant
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilmanifesto©

zazoom
Commenta
Myrlande Constant, una cantastorie di spiriti vudù in paillettes (Di venerdì 10 febbraio 2023) Con il turbante rosa e uno specchio in mano Erzulie Dantor (conosciuta anche come Ezili Dantor o Erzulie Dantó) è una delle più importanti divinità-spirito («lwa» o «loa») del pantheon L'articolo proviene da il manifesto.
Leggi su ilmanifesto

Biennale Arte 2022 a Venezia: gli artisti e le opere da non perdere  Io Donna

Biennale Arte 2022 - Il Latte dei Sogni - Arsenale  NonSoloCinema

La Biennale della complessità  Il giornale dell'Arte

Presentata la Biennale Arte di Venezia diretta da Cecilia Alemani  Artribune

Il latte dei sogni e il re-incantesimo del mondo - La ricerca  La ricerca

Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2

The Greater Metro Area of Los Angeles has 300 museums (broadly defined), tied with London as the leaders of this type of educational and entertainment institution. These are not the static exhibitions ...

The New Bend.

Curated by Legacy Russell, Executive Director & Chief Curator of The Kitchen, ‘The New Bend’ travels from Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles to Somerset. The exhibition brings together 12 contemporary artists ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Myrlande Constant
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Myrlande Constant Myrlande Constant cantastorie spiriti vudù