Myrlande Constant, una cantastorie di spiriti vudù in paillettes (Di venerdì 10 febbraio 2023) Con il turbante rosa e uno specchio in mano Erzulie Dantor (conosciuta anche come Ezili Dantor o Erzulie Dantó) è una delle più importanti divinità-spirito («lwa» o «loa») del pantheon L'articolo proviene da il manifesto. Leggi su ilmanifesto
Biennale Arte 2022 a Venezia: gli artisti e le opere da non perdere Io Donna
Biennale Arte 2022 - Il Latte dei Sogni - Arsenale NonSoloCinema
La Biennale della complessità Il giornale dell'Arte
Presentata la Biennale Arte di Venezia diretta da Cecilia Alemani Artribune
Il latte dei sogni e il re-incantesimo del mondo - La ricerca La ricerca
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2The Greater Metro Area of Los Angeles has 300 museums (broadly defined), tied with London as the leaders of this type of educational and entertainment institution. These are not the static exhibitions ...
The New Bend.Curated by Legacy Russell, Executive Director & Chief Curator of The Kitchen, ‘The New Bend’ travels from Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles to Somerset. The exhibition brings together 12 contemporary artists ...
Myrlande ConstantSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Myrlande Constant