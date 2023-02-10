Making Smarter Investments in an Uncertain Market: CoinEx Keeps Users Updated on Market Movements (Di venerdì 10 febbraio 2023) HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The 2022 CRYPTO ANNUAL REPORT, jointly published by CoinEx and ViaBTC Capital, predicts that the two major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, will continue to struggle with Uncertainties in 2023. According to the report, Bitcoin is expected to remain volatile, given the Uncertain global economy and geopolitical climate. Meanwhile, Ethereum's Shanghai Upgrade in Q2 2023 will allow stakers to withdraw their ETH staked in 2020. The selling pressure arising from those factors may impact the prices of both BTC and ETH in the short term. To make Smarter Investments in an unpredictable Market, crypto Users must keep track of Market trends, make prompt investment decisions and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
