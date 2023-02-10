Let it be: il testo della canzone cantata da Marco Mengoni con Kingdom Choir a Sanremo 2023 (Di venerdì 10 febbraio 2023) Qual è il testo della canzone Let it be cantata da Marco Mengoni e Kingdom Choir durante la serata cover (la quarta) del Festival di Sanremo 2023 in onda stasera, venerdì 10 febbraio? Di seguito tutte le parole del brano: When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me Speaking words of wisdom, let it be And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me Speaking words of wisdom, let it be Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be Whisper words of wisdom, let it be And when the broken hearted people living in the world agree There will be an answer, let it be For though they may be parted, there is still a chance that they will see There will be an answer, let it be Let it be, let it be, ...Leggi su tpi
