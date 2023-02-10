IMPACT: KENTA debutterà a No Surrender (Di venerdì 10 febbraio 2023) KENTA è in arrivo a IMPACT Wrestling. Tramite un segmento nel backstage la federazione ha annunciato un dream match interpromozionale per No Surrender. La star della NJPW KENTA farà squadra con i suoi compagni del Bullet Club Ace Austin e Chris Bey per affrontare i Time Machine: KUSHIDA, Alex Shelley e Chris Sabin. Il Bullet club punta i titoli dei MMG? Nel backstage della puntata della scorsa notte di IMPACT i Motorcity Machine Guns hanno incontrato Kushida e gli hanno mostrano i loro titoli Tag Team di IMPACT e i NJPW Strong Tag Team Titles.Mentre Kushida si congratula con i suoi due amici per i loro successi Ace Austin e Chris Bey interrompono la rimpatriata. Bey parla di come Kushida abbia perso la scorsa settimana e di come i Major Player gli siano costati i titoli ...Leggi su zonawrestling
