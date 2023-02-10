PANINI COMICS presenta - L’ARTE E IL MAKING OF DI HOGWARTS LEGACYDue cuori e Nintendo Switch: la console perfetta per San ValentinoMagic: The Gathering - Brandisci il potere del passato!GTA Online: Festeggia il giorno di San Valentino e altro ancoraParis Hilton aspetta i fan in The Sandbox GeForce NOW porta Baldur's Gate 3 sul cloudSWISSRELUX - parte la prima edizione della Borsa dell’orologio EA SPORTS impegnata per lo sviluppo climatico e l'uguaglianzaBLOOD BOWL 3, UN FINALE EPICOAlimenti e bevande anti-eros nella black list di Mio DottoreUltime Blog

IMPACT | KENTA debutterà a No Surrender

IMPACT KENTA
IMPACT: KENTA debutterà a No Surrender (Di venerdì 10 febbraio 2023) KENTA è in arrivo a IMPACT Wrestling. Tramite un segmento nel backstage la federazione ha annunciato un dream match interpromozionale per No Surrender. La star della NJPW KENTA farà squadra con i suoi compagni del Bullet Club Ace Austin e Chris Bey per affrontare i Time Machine: KUSHIDA, Alex Shelley e Chris Sabin. Il Bullet club punta i titoli dei MMG? Nel backstage della puntata della scorsa notte di IMPACT i Motorcity Machine Guns hanno incontrato Kushida e gli hanno mostrano i loro titoli Tag Team di IMPACT e i NJPW Strong Tag Team Titles.Mentre Kushida si congratula con i suoi due amici per i loro successi Ace Austin e Chris Bey interrompono la rimpatriata. Bey parla di come Kushida abbia perso la scorsa settimana e di come i Major Player gli siano costati i titoli ...
Updated IMPACT No Surrender 2023 Card: KENTA, Deonna Purrazzo, More Added

the card for the forthcoming IMPACT No Surrender card on February 24 promises to be one to remember as it will include KENTA teaming with other members of Bullet Club, Ace Austin & Chris Bey. Bullet ...

KENTA is coming to Impact

KENTA is coming to Impact. That bombshell news was delivered by Bullet Club brothers Chris Bey and Ace Austin during Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The duo strode up on Kushida, Chris ...
