Fast and Furious | Vin Diesel vuole Robert Downey Jr come “antitesi di Dom”

Fast and
Fast and Furious: Vin Diesel vuole Robert Downey Jr. come “antitesi di Dom” (Di venerdì 10 febbraio 2023) Vin Diesel vorrebbe che Robert Downey Jr. si unisse al franchise di Fast and Furious nei panni “dell’antitesi di Dom Toretto”. Nel corso degli anni, il franchise di Fast and Furious ha continuato a riempire il suo cast di stelle, aggiungendo star come Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno e Jason Momoa. E, con un solo film al finale della saga, Vin Diesel ha rivelato il nome di chi vorrebbe entrasse a far parte della famiglia: Robert Downey Jr. Vin Diesel wants Robert Downey Jr. in the next #FastAndFurious movie as the “antithesis of Dom.” https://t.co/fwDHWObGdq pic.twitter.com/i7uoK2YUQP — ...
Fast X, vecchi e nuovi volti nel primo Teaser del film

Secondo quanto riportato da ComicBook, all'evento di rivelazione del trailer di Fast X a Los Angeles, Vin Diesel ha raggiunto i membri del cast di Fast and Furious, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris '...

