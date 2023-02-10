Fast and Furious: Vin Diesel vuole Robert Downey Jr. come “antitesi di Dom” (Di venerdì 10 febbraio 2023) Vin Diesel vorrebbe che Robert Downey Jr. si unisse al franchise di Fast and Furious nei panni “dell’antitesi di Dom Toretto”. Nel corso degli anni, il franchise di Fast and Furious ha continuato a riempire il suo cast di stelle, aggiungendo star come Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno e Jason Momoa. E, con un solo film al finale della saga, Vin Diesel ha rivelato il nome di chi vorrebbe entrasse a far parte della famiglia: Robert Downey Jr. Vin Diesel wants Robert Downey Jr. in the next #FastAndFurious movie as the “antithesis of Dom.” https://t.co/fwDHWObGdq pic.twitter.com/i7uoK2YUQP — ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
Sanremo ritrova i suoi fasti con la splendida performance dell’inedito trio (da brividi) : Al Bano - Ranieri e Morandi
Genoamania : il canto nefasto delle cassandre rossoblù
Fast and Furious - cinque auto indimenticabili
'Fast and Furious VIII' - alle 21.20 su Italia 1 : ecco la trama del film con Vin Diesel
Founders Factory e Fastweb puntano sullo sviluppo delle startup innovative : candidature aperte
Fast and Furious 8 film stasera in tv 30 gennaio : cast - trama - curiosità - streaming
Trenitalia: sciopero di 23 ore del personale in Emilia - RomagnaIl sindacato Fast Emilia Romagna ha proclamato uno sciopero di 23 ore del personale mobile di Trenitalia Tper dalle ore 3:30 di domenica 12 alle ore 2:30 di lunedì 13 febbraio 2023. Lo sciopero, che svolgendosi in ...
Fast X, vecchi e nuovi volti nel primo Teaser del filmSecondo quanto riportato da ComicBook, all'evento di rivelazione del trailer di Fast X a Los Angeles, Vin Diesel ha raggiunto i membri del cast di Fast and Furious, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris '...
Fast and Furious, Vin Diesel vuole la più grande star Marvel nel prossimo film della saga! Best Movie
Fast & Furious 10: le prime foto, il regista ha puntato ad un approccio più "pratico" BadTaste.it TV
Vin Diesel paragona la saga di Fast & Furious al Signore degli Anelli BadTaste.it TV
Fast and Furious: Vin Diesel vuole Robert Downey Jr. nel franchise Lega Nerd
Fast X, la squadra è tornata: ecco il primo teaser trailer del nuovo film con Vin Diesel [VIDEO] Best Movie
RUMOR: Big 12’s major expansion plan after Texas, Oklahoma SEC decisionBrett Yormark and the Big 12 are moving fast this season. After Texas and Oklahoma decided to leave the conference for the SEC earlier than expected, the college football conference is already looking ...
Children plucked from ruins days after Turkey-Syria quake, but death tolls tops 22,000ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria -Rescue crews saved a 10-day-old baby and his mother trapped in ruins of a building in Turkey on Friday and dug several people from other sites as ...
Fast andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Fast and