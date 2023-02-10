PANINI COMICS presenta - L’ARTE E IL MAKING OF DI HOGWARTS LEGACYDue cuori e Nintendo Switch: la console perfetta per San ValentinoMagic: The Gathering - Brandisci il potere del passato!GTA Online: Festeggia il giorno di San Valentino e altro ancoraParis Hilton aspetta i fan in The Sandbox GeForce NOW porta Baldur's Gate 3 sul cloudSWISSRELUX - parte la prima edizione della Borsa dell’orologio EA SPORTS impegnata per lo sviluppo climatico e l'uguaglianzaBLOOD BOWL 3, UN FINALE EPICOAlimenti e bevande anti-eros nella black list di Mio DottoreUltime Blog

Cannadips Europe joins forces with Haypp Group to launch Terpene in-mouth pouches

Cannadips Europe
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Cannadips Europe joins forces with Haypp Group to launch Terpene in-mouth pouches (Di venerdì 10 febbraio 2023) LONDON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Cannadips Europe, a SpectrumLeaf brand specializing in premium CBD Snus products for the European market, has just partnered up with Haypp Group - a company that is spearheading the global transformation from smoking to healthier product alternatives. with origins in Scandinavia and a pioneer in smokeless alternatives, Haypp is also a leader in the e-commerce sector with presence in in over seven countries and serving 680 000+ active customers. Haypp will soon offer the Cannadips Terpene Pouch Collection via its online platform snusbolaget.se, which focuses on leveraging the unique characteristics of Terpenes extracted from plants ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

La vespa che ha invaso l'Europa  Local Page

ALL STARS - L’evento  Local Page

Covid in Cina, 250 milioni di nuovi casi a dicembre  Local Page

SpectrumLeaf Ltd.: Cannadips Europe joins forces with Haypp Group to launch Terpene in-mouth pouches

Cannadips Europe, a SpectrumLeaf brand specializing in premium CBD Snus products for the European market, has just partnered up with Haypp Group - a company ...

"Gone are the days of influencer marketing being executed in isolation" says Influencer, with new senior appointment

Global influencer marketing business, Influencer has today announced the appointment of digital media veteran Luke Barnes as President, EMEA. The appointment signals Influencer's continued dedication ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cannadips Europe
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Cannadips Europe Cannadips Europe joins forces with