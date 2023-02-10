Cannadips Europe joins forces with Haypp Group to launch Terpene in-mouth pouches (Di venerdì 10 febbraio 2023) LONDON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Cannadips Europe, a SpectrumLeaf brand specializing in premium CBD Snus products for the European market, has just partnered up with Haypp Group - a company that is spearheading the global transformation from smoking to healthier product alternatives. with origins in Scandinavia and a pioneer in smokeless alternatives, Haypp is also a leader in the e-commerce sector with presence in in over seven countries and serving 680 000+ active customers. Haypp will soon offer the Cannadips Terpene Pouch Collection via its online platform snusbolaget.se, which focuses on leveraging the unique characteristics of Terpenes extracted from plants ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
