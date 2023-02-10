Brentford, Raya rifiuta il rinnovo: le big si fiondano su di lui (Di venerdì 10 febbraio 2023) Il portiere spagnolo del Brentford David Raya ha rifiutato il rinnovo del contratto in scadenza nel 2024 e adesso Chelsea, Tottenham e Manchester...Leggi su calciomercato
Arsenal - Brentford, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronosticiBRENTFORD (4 - 3 - 3): Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, ...
Ciclone Haaland segna un'altra tripletta: è già a quota 25 gol in Premier!Gnonto e compagni hanno fatto la partita, mettendo alle corde il Brentford, salvato spesso dalle parate di Raya e incapace di un singolo tiro verso la porta avversaria. La squadra di Frank ferma a 3 ...
Arsenal - Brentford: pronostico, formazioni e dove vederla in TV e ... Calcio d'Angolo
ESCLUSIVA - Strakosha non si muove: resta al Brentford fino al ... numero-diez.com
'It's not inconceivable' - Journalist thinks Spurs ace may have played last game for clubThe Athletic’s James Maw has proposed the possibility that Hugo Lloris may have played his last game for Tottenham Hotspur following his recent injury. The Lowdown: Injury blow Lloris has been ruled ...
Chelsea, Spurs, Man Utd target given ‘£40m’ price-tag after rejecting two contract offersBrentford head coach Thomas Frank has slapped a £40million valuation on reported Chelsea target David Raya after he turned down two contract offers. Raya has been extremely consistent for the Bees ...
