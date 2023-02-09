KONAMI a disposizione dei club italiani Metroid Prime RemasteredYU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI NUOVO SETEOLO DIVENTA PRIMA TELCO B CORP IN ITALIAWE LOVE KATAMARI REROLL+ ROYAL REVERIE ARRIVA SU CONSOLESan Valentino: da Proscenic, 4 idee regalo in promoBATEN KAITOS TORNA SU NINTENDO SWITCH WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS disponibile su Nintendo eShop e ...Nintendo Direct 08.02.2023Apex Legends: Baraonda Gameplay TrailerUltime Blog

ZOOZ Power appoints former Tritium and Driivz executives to accelerates its business development and sales activities

ZOOZ Power
ZOOZ Power appoints former Tritium and Driivz executives to accelerates its business development and sales activities (Di giovedì 9 febbraio 2023) TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

ZOOZ Power (TASE: ZOOZ), a leading provider of flywheel-based Power boosting solutions for the EV charging industry has announced the appointments of Mr. Eyal Blum and Mr. Kevin Pugh to its senior management team, to lead its global business growth: Mr. Blum is appointed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Mr. Pugh as Vice President of sales for West Europe.  Mr. Eyal Blum has over 20 years of experience in business development, with a focus on e-mobility eco-system, in Israel, Europe, the USA, Asia and South America. In the last decade, he was a key member of the launching team and served as the VP of business development for Driivz, a world leading ...
TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --ZOOZ POWER (TASE: ZOOZ), a leading provider of flywheel-based power boosting solutions for the EV charging industry has announced the appointments of Mr.
