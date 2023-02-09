BATEN KAITOS TORNA SU NINTENDO SWITCH WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS disponibile su Nintendo eShop e ...Nintendo Direct 08.02.2023Apex Legends: Baraonda Gameplay TrailerWILD HEARTS nel nuovo trailer in computer graficaNuovi laptop Studio alimentati dalle GPU GeForce RTX Serie 40DRIFTCE - nuovo simulatore di corse per Playstation e XboxVigor Chronicles: Reckoning - nuove feature in-gameHogwarts Legacy RecensioneGiornata Mondiale della Radio con Polaroid MusicUltime Blog

Twente-Ajax Coppa d’Olanda | 9 febbraio 2023 ore 18 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Twente-Ajax (Coppa d’Olanda, 9 febbraio 2023 ore 18:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 9 febbraio 2023) Twente e Ajax sono rispettivamente la quinta e la terza della classifica di Eredivisie 2022-23 e questo fa si che la sfida di Enschede sia la più attesa di tutta la tornata. Dopo l’esonero di Alfred Schreuder, sostituito da John Heitinga, i campioni d’Olanda in carica hanno ripreso a vincere alla loro maniera, ossia segnando InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
John Heitinga wacht zijn eerste échte test bij Ajax

Bij Ajax is het goede gevoel na de zeges op Excelsior en SC Cambuur een beetje terug. Getest zijn de Amsterdammers echter nog niet sinds John Heitinga het stokje overnam van Alfred Schreuder. Dat zal ...

Van beoogd reserve tot bekerheld: Alessandro Damen sprakeloos na ‘bizarrre avond’ bij Spakenburg

Hij was eigenlijk reserve in het KNVB-bekeroernooi, maar toen Alessandro Damen maandag hoorde dat hij zou starten als eerste (beker)doelman van Spakenburg tegen Katwijk was hij er wel blij mee. Hij ...
