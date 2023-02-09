PHARMANUTRA S.P.A PARTNERS WITH FERRARI-AF CORSE TO FACE THE CHALLENGES OF THE NEW LE MANS HYPERCAR 499P (Di giovedì 9 febbraio 2023) PISA, Italy, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
PHARMANUTRA S.p.A. (MTA: PHN), a company specialised in mineral and iron-based nutritional supplements and medical devices for muscles and joints, is ready to FACE the great challenge of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) alongside Team FERRARI-AF CORSE, which will be competing WITH two official FERRARI 499P prototypes. Under the agreement, the Cetilar® brand, a line of products containing Cetylated Fatty Acids for healthy muscles and joints, available as Cream, Patch, Tape and now also Oro, will feature on the two new Le MANS HYPERCAR category cars, which will make their début at Sebring, Florida (USA), in March, for the first race of the World Endurance Championship. Cetilar® will ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
