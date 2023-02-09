YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI NUOVO SETEOLO DIVENTA PRIMA TELCO B CORP IN ITALIAWE LOVE KATAMARI REROLL+ ROYAL REVERIE ARRIVA SU CONSOLESan Valentino: da Proscenic, 4 idee regalo in promoBATEN KAITOS TORNA SU NINTENDO SWITCH WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS disponibile su Nintendo eShop e ...Nintendo Direct 08.02.2023Apex Legends: Baraonda Gameplay TrailerWILD HEARTS nel nuovo trailer in computer graficaNuovi laptop Studio alimentati dalle GPU GeForce RTX Serie 40Ultime Blog

Laptop NVIDIA Studio: i nuovi PC con GPU GeForce RTX Serie 40 (Di giovedì 9 febbraio 2023) NVIDIA ha finalmente presentato i nuovissimi Laptop NVIDIA Studio, saranno alimentati dalla potentissima GeForce RTX 4090 e 4080 NVIDIA annuncia oggi la disponibilità dei nuovissimi Laptop NVIDIA Studio con GPU GeForce RTX Serie 40 ideati per i creator – a partire dallo Stealth 17 Studio di MSI e dal Razer Blade 18, entrambi dotati di potenti GPU GeForce RTX 4090 per Laptop. Questi prodotti vengono lanciati insieme ai nuovi Laptop GeForce RTX Serie 40, progettati per i gamer con prestazioni in grado di soddisfare i giocatori e i creator più ...
