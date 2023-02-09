YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI NUOVO SETEOLO DIVENTA PRIMA TELCO B CORP IN ITALIAWE LOVE KATAMARI REROLL+ ROYAL REVERIE ARRIVA SU CONSOLESan Valentino: da Proscenic, 4 idee regalo in promoBATEN KAITOS TORNA SU NINTENDO SWITCH WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS disponibile su Nintendo eShop e ...Nintendo Direct 08.02.2023Apex Legends: Baraonda Gameplay TrailerWILD HEARTS nel nuovo trailer in computer graficaNuovi laptop Studio alimentati dalle GPU GeForce RTX Serie 40Ultime Blog

Effective Reskilling, Talent Diversity, and Digital Tool Automation Can Drive $1.4 Trillion of Revenue and $282 Billion in Profit: Infosys Study (Di giovedì 9 febbraio 2023) Flexible, diverse, and Digital: Infosys research report titled 'Future of Work 2023' finds the levers that Drive Revenue, Profit growth and retention for businesses BENGALURU, India, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation Digital services and consulting, today unveiled a global research report titled 'Future of Work 2023'. According to the report, up to $1.4 Trillion in Revenue and $282 Billion in new Profit could be generated through Digital Tools Automation, diversifying Talent pool, and improving skills development amongst employees. It ...
