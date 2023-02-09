KONAMI a disposizione dei club italiani Metroid Prime RemasteredYU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI NUOVO SETEOLO DIVENTA PRIMA TELCO B CORP IN ITALIAWE LOVE KATAMARI REROLL+ ROYAL REVERIE ARRIVA SU CONSOLESan Valentino: da Proscenic, 4 idee regalo in promoBATEN KAITOS TORNA SU NINTENDO SWITCH WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS disponibile su Nintendo eShop e ...Nintendo Direct 08.02.2023Apex Legends: Baraonda Gameplay TrailerUltime Blog

Cirba Solutions Secures Additional Investment from Marubeni to Expand Circular EV Battery Materials Supply Chain

Cirba Solutions Secures Additional Investment from Marubeni to Expand Circular EV Battery Materials Supply Chain (Di giovedì 9 febbraio 2023) Marubeni invests $50 million in Cirba Solutions to Expand its superior Battery Materials operational footprint supporting a Circular EV Supply Chain. CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Cirba Solutions, the largest and most comprehensive Battery management and Materials processor for end-of-life batteries and gigafactory manufacturing scrap, today announced a $50 million minority Investment from the Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni").  This Investment further supports Cirba Solutions' ongoing efforts to rapidly Expand its ...
How electric vehicles are sparking a battery recycling revolution

“[Battery makers] can give it to a Li-Cycle … or what they could do is build it in-house.” David Klanecky, the CEO of Cirba Solutions, says he’s eyeing an expansion to Quebec since the province is ...
