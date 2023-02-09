Cirba Solutions Secures Additional Investment from Marubeni to Expand Circular EV Battery Materials Supply Chain (Di giovedì 9 febbraio 2023) Marubeni invests $50 million in Cirba Solutions to Expand its superior Battery Materials operational footprint supporting a Circular EV Supply Chain. CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
How electric vehicles are sparking a battery recycling revolution“[Battery makers] can give it to a Li-Cycle … or what they could do is build it in-house.” David Klanecky, the CEO of Cirba Solutions, says he’s eyeing an expansion to Quebec since the province is ...
