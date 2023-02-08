WWE | Dabba-Kato torna a lottare | ma ha ancora conti in sospeso con Apollo Crews

Si è conclusa l'edizione 2023 di Vengeance Day, evento speciale di NXT , terzo brand dellaormai da tempo sotto la supervisione totale di Shawn Michaels. Tra cambi di titolo a sorpresa e ......Si è conclusa l'edizione 2023 di Vengeance Day, evento speciale di NXT , terzo brand dellaormai da tempo sotto la supervisione totale di Shawn Michaels. Tra cambi di titolo a sorpresa e ......

WWE: Dabba Kato torna ad NXT Vengeance ed attacca l’ex amico Apollo Crews Zona Wrestling

NXT Risultati Live 07-02-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling

I risultati di WWE NXT Vengeance Day, Bron Breakker ancora campione Tom's Hardware Italia

Dabba-Kato vince nel match di ritorno ad NXT The Shield Of Wrestling

Brian Kendrick torna in WWE come producer The Shield Of Wrestling

After his victory, Kato was asked to explain why he ambushed Apollo Crews, his former ally, at last Saturday's Vengeance Day premium live event. "Apollo Crews know what he did. That's why I dropped ...Dabba-Kato scored a dominant win over Dante Chen ... Ivy Nile made the save when Dawn and Fyre tried to attack Paxley after the match. .@ivynile_wwe got there just in time... - NXT Women's Champion ...