WWE: Dabba-Kato torna a lottare, ma ha ancora conti in sospeso con Apollo Crews (Di mercoledì 8 febbraio 2023) Dabba-Kato (a.k.a. Commander Azeez) è tornato sulle scene in quel di NXT Vengeance Day, interferendo nel 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match tra Apollo Crews e Carmelo Hayes. Al termine dell’incontro Kato ha colpito con una testata Apollo e poi lo ha schiantato su una sedia. Ieri sera è tornato a lottare in tv, cosa che non faceva da parecchio tempo. Il suo pensiero, però, è andato ancora una volta ad Apollo e la sensazione è che tra i due restano dei conti in sospeso. “Apollo sà cosa ha fatto..” Ieri notte ad NXT, Dabba-Kato è tornato a lottare in tv sconfiggendo Dante Chen. Subito ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Repackaged Star On Why He's Targeted Apollo Crews In WWE NXTAfter his victory, Kato was asked to explain why he ambushed Apollo Crews, his former ally, at last Saturday's Vengeance Day premium live event. "Apollo Crews know what he did. That's why I dropped ...
Indus Sher Want To Take Over, Dabba-Kato Dominates | NXT Fight SizeDabba-Kato scored a dominant win over Dante Chen ... Ivy Nile made the save when Dawn and Fyre tried to attack Paxley after the match. .@ivynile_wwe got there just in time... - NXT Women's Champion ...
