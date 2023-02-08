Hogwarts Legacy RecensioneGiornata Mondiale della Radio con Polaroid MusicSAVE THE DATE: NACON CONNECT, 9 MARZO 2023Pro-Ject presenta Tube Box S2 Ultra ChromeOpen Fiber è sponsor della Coppa eFootball ItaliaJennifer Lopez e Ben Affleck litigano ai GrammyChiara Ferragni prativamente nuda a Sanremo 2023Festival Sanremo 2023 : Ecco come è andata la prima serataPapa Francesco, Turchia e Siria : solidarietà a terre già martoriateSerie A : Salernitana-Juventus 0-3Ultime Blog

WWE | Dabba-Kato torna a lottare | ma ha ancora conti in sospeso con Apollo Crews

WWE Dabba
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
WWE: Dabba-Kato torna a lottare, ma ha ancora conti in sospeso con Apollo Crews (Di mercoledì 8 febbraio 2023) Dabba-Kato (a.k.a. Commander Azeez) è tornato sulle scene in quel di NXT Vengeance Day, interferendo nel 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match tra Apollo Crews e Carmelo Hayes. Al termine dell’incontro Kato ha colpito con una testata Apollo e poi lo ha schiantato su una sedia. Ieri sera è tornato a lottare in tv, cosa che non faceva da parecchio tempo. Il suo pensiero, però, è andato ancora una volta ad Apollo e la sensazione è che tra i due restano dei conti in sospeso. “Apollo sà cosa ha fatto..” Ieri notte ad NXT, Dabba-Kato è tornato a lottare in tv sconfiggendo Dante Chen. Subito ...
Leggi su zonawrestling

I risultati di WWE NXT Vengeance Day, Bron Breakker ancora campione

Si è conclusa l'edizione 2023 di Vengeance Day, evento speciale di NXT , terzo brand della WWE ormai da tempo sotto la supervisione totale di Shawn Michaels. Tra cambi di titolo a sorpresa e ...Dabba ...

I risultati di WWE NXT Vengeance Day, Bron Breakker ancora campione

Si è conclusa l'edizione 2023 di Vengeance Day, evento speciale di NXT , terzo brand della WWE ormai da tempo sotto la supervisione totale di Shawn Michaels. Tra cambi di titolo a sorpresa e ...Dabba ...

WWE: Dabba Kato torna ad NXT Vengeance ed attacca l’ex amico Apollo Crews  Zona Wrestling

NXT Risultati Live 07-02-2023 - WWE  The Shield Of Wrestling

I risultati di WWE NXT Vengeance Day, Bron Breakker ancora campione  Tom's Hardware Italia

Dabba-Kato vince nel match di ritorno ad NXT  The Shield Of Wrestling

Brian Kendrick torna in WWE come producer  The Shield Of Wrestling

Repackaged Star On Why He's Targeted Apollo Crews In WWE NXT

After his victory, Kato was asked to explain why he ambushed Apollo Crews, his former ally, at last Saturday's Vengeance Day premium live event. "Apollo Crews know what he did. That's why I dropped ...

Indus Sher Want To Take Over, Dabba-Kato Dominates | NXT Fight Size

Dabba-Kato scored a dominant win over Dante Chen ... Ivy Nile made the save when Dawn and Fyre tried to attack Paxley after the match. .@ivynile_wwe got there just in time... - NXT Women's Champion ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Dabba
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WWE Dabba Dabba Kato torna lottare ancora