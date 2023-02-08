Tive Shares Strategies for Improving the Traceability & Compliance of Perishable Products at Fruit Logistica 2023 in Berlin (Di mercoledì 8 febbraio 2023) BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, is proud to announce its participation at Fruit Logistica, the leading trade fair for the fresh Fruit industry. The event is taking place in Berlin, Germany from February 8-10. More than 73,000 trade visitors and vendors—from more than 130 countries—attend Fruit Logistica every year. At this 30th anniversary event, Tive will showcase its award-winning digital tracking solutions, and discuss how Tive's solutions streamline operations, reduce costs, and increase profitability. Throughout Fruit Logistica, Tive team members will be on hand at Booth C23 in Hall ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
