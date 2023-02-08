The world' s oldest living lab rat points the way to rejuvenation

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 8 febbraio 2023) "Sima", a 47 months-old female rat, is being treated with E5, a treatment intended to recreate the circulatory environment of a young mammal; the maximum recorded lifespan for this species is 45.5 months. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/An experiment led by Dr. Harold Katcher, one of the discoverers of the first breast cancer gene, is giving humanity hope of fulfilling the dream of undoing aging. While working at Yuvan Research Inc., he discovered which part of the blood of young animals controls the age of the organism, and tested it in eight Sprague Dawley female rats. "Sima" is the last survivor, but the age she has reached allows us to see a path for human. "Cellular aging is a cell non-autonomous process — it doesn't depend on the cell's history, but on its environment", states Dr. Katcher, Chief Scientific Officer of Yuvan, a ...