Sunderland-Fulham FA Cup | 08-02-2023 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Sunderland-Fulham (FA Cup, 08-02-2023 ore 20:45 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 8 febbraio 2023) Sunderland e Fulham si giocano la qualificazione agli ottavi di finale di FA Cup e stavolta non ci saranno appelli perché questo è il cosiddetto “replay” del match di Craven Cottage terminato 1-1. I Black Cats sono ottavi in classifica in EFL Championship, a un paio di lunghezze dalla zona playoff, mentre i Cottagers sono InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
...15 Tolosa - Reims 18:15 Vierzon - Grenoble 18:15 Marsiglia - Paris SG 21:10 GERMANIA DFB POKAL Norimberga - Dusseldorf 18:00 Bochum - Dortmund 20:45 INGHILTERRA FA CUP Sunderland - Fulham 20:45 ...

Sunderland - Fulham, FA Cup: streaming, probabili formazioni, pronostici

Le probabili formazioni di Sunderland - Fulham SUNDERLAND (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): Patterson; Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese; Neil, Michut; Roberts, Diallo, Clarke; Gelhardt. FULHAM (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): Rodak; Tete,...

Sunderland-Fulham (FA Cup, 08-02-2023 ore 20:45 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici  Infobetting

Diretta Sunderland-Fulham: dove vederla in tv e live streaming  DAZN

Sunderland-Fulham, il pronostico di FA Cup: ospiti favoriti, ma ...  Footballnews24.it

Fa Cup, Fulham - Sunderland: dove vederla in tv e streaming ...  Stadionews.it

FA Cup, il fattore casa decisivo: i replay premiano Burnley, Sheffield Utd e Fleetwood  TUTTO mercato WEB

Sunderland vs Fulham live stream: How can I watch FA Cup for FREE on TV in UK today

A fifth-round clash against Leeds is the prize on offer as Fulham travel to face Sunderland tonight in an FA Cup replay. In an entertaining encounter at Craven Cottage at the end of January, ...

Tony Mowbray makes one change as Sunderland take on Fulham in FA Cup fourth round replay

Tony Mowbray has named his Sunderland XI to face Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round replay at the Stadium of Light ...
